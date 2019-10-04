Governor Newsom Signs 22 Bills to Prevent and Fight Wildfires
Governor Newsom Signs 22 Bills to Prevent and Fight Wildfires

A vineyard in Santa Rosa, California, burns on October 11, 2017 as the toll from Northern California wildfires continues to grow. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

This week marks the two-year anniversary of the destructive wildfires in the North Bay. Last Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed 22 wildfire related bills in an effort to curb the increasing threat of wildfire damage in the state. Forum discusses the bills, which range from increased state authority over PG&E to financial assistance to homeowners making fire safety upgrades.

Guests:

Bill Dodd, California state senator, district 3, which includes Napa County and parts of Sonoma county, co-chairman of the legislative conference committee on wildfire preparedness and response

Lauren Sommer, Science and Environment Reporter, KQED

Lily Jamali, Co-host and Correspondent, KQED's The California Report

