Monitor's Review of PG&E Wildfire Safety Effort Finds Missed Trees, Record-keeping Errors

Filip said his team's inspections had also uncovered "substantial record-keeping issues," including at least one instance in which a contractor had falsely reported it had addressed a dangerous tree when it had not.

"Based on its inspections thus far, the monitor team has two core observations," Filip's report said. "First, PG&E's contractors are missing numerous trees that should have been identified and worked under applicable regulations and the EVM (enhanced vegetation management) program. Thus, not only is PG&E falling short of its EVM goals for the year, but the quality of the completed work is questionable. Second, PG&E’s system for recording, tracking and assigning EVM work are not reliable or consistent and are likely contributing to the identified quality issues."

Filip, a former federal judge and deputy U.S. attorney general, was appointed in 2017 by former U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson to monitor PG&E's compliance with the terms of its probation for felony violations of pipeline safety laws.

Alsup, who was assigned to oversee the case after Henderson retired, ordered Filip's team to inspect various aspects of PG&E's state-mandated wildfire safety program — and especially whether the company's vegetation management practices complied with state laws and regulations that set minimum clearances between power lines and trees.

That clearance, as well as the hazard posed by dead or dying trees that could fall onto power lines, is of paramount importance after a siege of destructive wildfires over the last several years that have been touched off by PG&E electrical equipment.