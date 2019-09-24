Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump

After months of urging fellow Democrats to proceed with caution and infuriating progressives by staving off calls to impeach President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced she was initiating an official impeachment inquiry.

"The president must be held accountable," Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, said in prepared remarks after meeting with her caucus, adding that "no one is above the law."

Pelosi was moved to act after a seismic shift among her caucus in recent days, following allegations that Trump used his position to pressure a foreign ally to investigate a political foe.

Many Democrats who had been on the fence about impeachment — including a handful from swing districts in California — changed their minds and began publicly speaking out about the need for a formal investigation.

In a series of tweets, President Trump accused the Democrats of "more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," and noted that Democrats haven't yet seen the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian president. Prior to Pelosi's announcement today, Trump said he would be willing to release the transcript on Wednesday.