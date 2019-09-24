Trump Vows to Release Ukraine Transcript Amid Impeachment Crescendo

Updated at 3:21 p.m. ET
President Trump vowed on Tuesday that he would release a transcript of his phone call from earlier this year with Ukraine's president.
The July 25th call is at the heart of a rapidly intensifying controversy over whether Trump improperly pressured another country to investigate a political opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.
The tweet came shortly before House Democrats were set to meet to discuss launching an impeachment inquiry over possible abuse of power by Trump as relates to Ukraine, and appeared to be an effort to undercut an expected announcement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump tweeted that he would release a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine."
This will prove it was a "totally appropriate call," he wrote. He says the transcript will be released Wednesday.
"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump wrote. "No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the greatest and most destructive witch hunt of all time!"