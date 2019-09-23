The Voice Behind ‘I’ve Got Five On It'

Mike Marshall has a voice you've probably heard before. He was the vocal on the 90s anthem I’ve Got Five On It. More recently, Marshall covered San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) in the movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Marshall waited decades to feel recognized for his voice. And it took two movies that take place around the Bay Area to make that happen.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, arts and culture reporter for KQED

