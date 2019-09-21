Spicing Up Seniors' Sex Lives – and Getting a Second Chance at the California Dream

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This 75-Year-Old Author and Dance Teacher Is on a Mission to Spice Up Seniors' Sex Lives

Joan Price is 75, and she’s on a mission to redefine aging. Besides teaching dance for the last 26 years, she’s also trying to change the way we think about the sex lives of seniors. She’s written several books on the subject. KQED’s Mary Franklin Harvin met up with her at her home outside Sebastopol.

Golden State Plate: The Bumpy History of Rocky Road Ice Cream

We bring you the next installment in our Golden State Plate series, about iconic foods that got their start here in California. Our next dish: one of America’s most popular cream flavors. So popular, "Weird Al" Yankovic immortalized it. Even though nearly a century has passed since Rocky Road was invented, there’s still a dispute over just who thought up the recipe.

Two of this summer’s most talked-about movie releases have attention-grabbing songs in them ... and they’re both the work of the same singer. R&B singer Michael Marshall reimagined the famous hippie anthem “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair)” for "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." He's also the voice behind a 1990s hit that’s featured in the horror movie, "Us." As KQED reporter Chloe Veltman tells us, after years of struggles, the Bay Area vocalist is starting to get his due.

For our series “Letter to My California Dreamer,” we’ve been asking you, our listeners, to write a letter to the first person in your family who came to California. This week’s letter comes from Andrew Birling, who writes to himself. He says the first time he came here, it was for the promise of love. Though his relationship fell apart, his California dream didn’t. Nearly 13 years later, he returned in pursuit of a new dream: to become a teacher. Andrew writes, "The first time you moved here, it was for someone else. This time, it’s for you."