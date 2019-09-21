Letter to My California Dreamer: Chasing a Second Chance at the California Dream

Along the way you lost both parents. And you realized that though you were born and raised in the Midwest, it still didn’t feel like home. Four months after your mom died, on a long weekend in San Francisco, the clearest idea of what you should do next came to you: leave your career, leave Minnesota, and pursue a new life as a teacher.

Your Minnesota friends vacillated between supporting your dream and wanting you to stay. Friends in education talked with you about the pros and cons of teaching: long hours, and little pay. But you knew in your heart that working with kids was what you wanted most — their energy, their honesty, and the joy that they bring to everything they do.

After a super long process of considering whether you wanted to overhaul your life or not, you finally took the plunge. In August of 2018, you drove your car cross-country, and began working as an associate teacher while pursuing a teaching credential.

When school started and you met your class of third-graders, you knew you finally found what you were looking for: a new passion, and a new sense of purpose. Now, a year later, you can’t believe it took you so long!

Today, you’re working with a Kindergarten class and it’s even more amazing. Their curiosity and trust in you have your brain working in a way it’s never worked before. Your students are fascinating, your classes are interesting, and the amount of time and energy you spend on both is draining and satisfying.

And as you drive to the school every day, your eyes beam when you see the skyline of Oakland, the bay beyond it, and San Francisco beyond that. The first time you moved here, it was for someone else. This time, it’s for you — and you can’t believe you’re getting a second chance to live your California dream.

Keep dreaming,

Andrew

