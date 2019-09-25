A New Dr. Ruth … for Dr. Ruth: This 'Sexpert' Wants Seniors to Talk Dirty

When Joan Price hit menopause, she said she became invisible to men. That's because they were looking for someone younger, she says.

Price was the most accomplished and sure of herself she’d ever been, and the prospect that her sex and love life were over was devastating. Then, a stranger walked into her line dancing class one day. His name was Robert Rice and he was a 64-year-old artist, with blue eyes and silver hair.

“I was smitten. I was in lust,” she said. “When he started to dance, and started rolling his hips, I kept losing my place in the dance I was teaching.”

That line dancing class sparked a happy seven-year marriage — and a sexual epiphany that changed the course of Price’s life. "We were so vibrant and sexy and strong,” she said. “And I thought, it’s time to write a book about this.”

And she did, but she didn't stop at one: Price has authored several books aiming to demystify seniors’ sex drives and destigmatize their sexuality, earning her nicknames like "senior sexpert" and — her favorite — "wrinkly sex kitten." She wants her peers to be able to talk about their sexual needs so they have a shot at the happiness that long-lasting intimacy brings.

'We Learned Not to Talk about Sex'

Price published her latest book about ageless sexuality in August. She travels internationally — most recently to The Netherlands and Montenegro — to lecture about senior sex, and she recently co-produced an explicit instructional sex video for seniors with an adult film star.