Ordered Out But Fighting for Her Life to Stay
Ordered Out But Fighting for Her Life to Stay

Devin Katayama
Karla Bueso (left) and her daughter Maria Isabel, 24, at their attorney's offices in San Francisco on Aug. 29, 2019. (Courtesy of the Bueso family)

Maria Isabel Bueso immigrated to the United States from Guatemala 16 years ago so she could receive treatment in the Bay Area for a rare genetic disease. Her family has been able to stay here legally under "medical deferred action," which offers humanitarian relief to people often seeking life-saving medical treatment in the U.S.  But in August, Bueso and her family received a deportation order. After she and other advocates pushed back on the Trump administration policy, the immigration agency who sent her that letter reversed course.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

