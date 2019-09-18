Housing is Healthcare: One Doctor's Prescription for Solving Homelessness

President Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited the Bay Area on Tuesday. Trump attended a fundraiser but made time to call attention to the state's housing and homeless crisis. Carson toured a public housing project in San Francisco that's under construction through a public-private partnership. He said the state should look *to* the private sector for money to build housing. But one family medicine doctor and advocate for people living on the streets says solving the issue of homelessness starts with changing the way we understand the problem: he sees houselessness as a severe public health issue.

Guest: Joshua Bamberger, associate clinical professor of family and community medicine at UCSF