Trump Goes 'Behind Enemy Lines' by Visiting Bay Area – And He'll Be Raking in the Cash

While Trump is treated as a kind of devil incarnate by Democratic officials and many of the state's voters, he's not without support, even in deep-blue California.

"He is very popular here," said Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon from San Francisco.

It was Dhillon who described California as the "enemy" in a recent New York Times article, but as one of the organizers of Tuesday's lunchtime fundraiser, she's found plenty of friends of the president here.

"The event is sold out, and I could have sold 100 more seats if I had them," Dhillon said.

She wouldn't disclose the exact location of the event for security reasons, but it's somewhere on the Peninsula and will attract "a few hundred" people, some paying $100,000 or more for a chance to see Trump in person.

She noted that donors will be attending from as far away as Reno, Nevada, as well as from Yuba, Kings and Sacramento counties. Trump will head to a similar fundraiser in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon.

Asked what California donors like about Trump, Dhillon listed his taking the fight to Democrats, "unlike these RINOs (Republican In Name Only)" in Washington, D.C., and also his "America First" rhetoric and tax cuts, although she acknowledged many wealthy Californians are unhappy about the GOP tax bill which places limits on allowable federal deductions for state and local taxes.

Dhillon, who was born in India, added that "some immigrants like me really like his positions on illegal immigration."