Trump Goes 'Behind Enemy Lines' by Visiting Bay Area – And He'll Be Raking in the Cash

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday released a pointed letter to the president, suggesting that if he really wanted to address homelessness, he would help Californians get out of poverty and invest in things like mental health and affordable housing.
"In contrast," Newsom wrote, "your administration has proposed significant cuts to public housing and programs like the Community Development Block Grant."
The letter, signed by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on behalf of big city mayors, suggests three specific steps to help prevent homelessness, including providing "50,000 more vouchers to provide rental subsidies for the poor, and an increase in the value of the vouchers to reflect the high cost of housing in California."
At a press conference in Sacramento Monday, Gov. Newsom said the letter was sent "not with a clenched fist but an open hand."
While Trump is not expected to go to San Francisco, Dr. Ben Carson, his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will visit the city Tuesday.
San Francisco's coordinator of homeless programs Jeff Kozitsky, told KQED he believes Carson will visit a "Hope SF" public housing development in Potrero Hill, where local bond money and federal funds have been used to rebuild dilapidated housing for low-income San Franciscans.
Kozitsky, who has met with Carson previously, said he welcomes more federal attention to the homeless problem, which has festered and frustrated city officials and residents for decades.
"We really need to refocus our energy on the root cause of this problem which is a lack of affordable housing," Kozitsky said on Monday afternoon.
"In terms of practical things that the government could be doing right here right now, investing more in affordable housing is what's really needed if we're ever going to get a handle on this nationally."