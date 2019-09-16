Living With Parents (Cause the Rent is Too Dang High)

In California, living with parents has become necessary for many young adults trying to save money on rent. Around 37 percent of young people ages 18 to 34 are living with their parents, according to Census data. And increasingly, those living at home are from richer coastal areas. So what does that mean for black and brown people who have been historically denied access to home ownership -- the gateway to wealth in America?

Guest: Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALMatters and cohost of the Gimme Shelter podcast.

Here's a link to Matt's full story.

