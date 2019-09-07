Ghost Ship Trial Outcome: Here Are Your Reflections

The split decision of the Ghost Ship criminal trial stirred up intense emotions on Thursday, and it's clear the 2016 warehouse fire made a lasting impact in our Bay Area communities.

We created a space for you to share your thoughts and reflections after the outcome. Here are some of those responses:

What are your thoughts on the criminal trial outcome?

"I'm heavily involved in the local DIY scene and my heart aches. So many of the sanctuaries we misfits build for ourselves aren't up to code. I feel like this could've happened at any of my favorite places: the DIY venues and punk houses where I feel socially safe. I recognize that a conviction may have felt like closure, but I can't imagine that it would have been a true victory. I can all too well picture this tragedy happening at any of the spaces I love, and my own friends on trial. With or without a conviction, there would have been no justice." - Caitlin H.

"Mixed, as I wasn't privy to all the facts, but I obsessed over all media accounts. I felt neutral on Harris and slightly biased against Almena based on media and shared community reporting, but I feel the most confused and pretty much incensed over the landlord, Chor Ng, and her family, who all manage multiple properties and have documented unresolved issues, NOT BEING CHARGED. But allegedly getting $3m in insurance payments. That feels the most criminal and tragic to me." - SCP