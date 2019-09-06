Disappointment After Verdict in Oakland Warehouse Fire Trial
There was no guilty verdict in the Ghost Ship warehouse trial Thursday. Rather, it was a split decision for the two defendants.
Reporter: Annika Cline
California GOP Readies for Convention
The California Republican Party opens its statewide convention near Palm Springs Friday in the face of enormous obstacles.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, Senior Politics Editor
Newspaper Workers Support Bill to Change Independent Contractor Rules
Unions are pushing back against newspaper publishers who say proposed legislation would hurt their business, which relies on freelance writers and contractor delivery people.
Guest: Carl Hall, Pacific Media Workers' Guild
Divers and Boaters Rethinking Safety After Concepcion Fire
Divers and boaters are no doubt checking and rechecking their gear for safety. KQED's politics correspondent, Marisa Lagos, checked in with her dad, Steve Lagos, who's an avid boater.
Guests: KQED's Marisa Lagos and Steve Lagos