Disappointment After Verdict in Oakland Warehouse Fire Trial
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

Disappointment After Verdict in Oakland Warehouse Fire Trial

7 min
KQED News Staff
A 'not guilty' verdict is read for Ghost Ship co-defendant Max Harris in Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday. Harris (second from left) and his attorneys react as Derick Almena (second from right) and his attorneys look on. (Court illustration by Vicki Behringer)

Disappointment After Verdict in Oakland Warehouse Fire Trial

There was no guilty verdict in the Ghost Ship warehouse trial Thursday. Rather, it was a split decision for the two defendants.
Reporter: Annika Cline

California GOP Readies for Convention

The California Republican Party opens its statewide convention near Palm Springs Friday in the face of enormous obstacles.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, Senior Politics Editor

Newspaper Workers Support Bill to Change Independent Contractor Rules

Unions are pushing back against newspaper publishers who say proposed legislation would hurt their business, which relies on freelance writers and contractor delivery people.
Guest: Carl Hall, Pacific Media Workers' Guild

Divers and Boaters Rethinking Safety After Concepcion Fire

Divers and boaters are no doubt checking and rechecking their gear for safety. KQED's politics correspondent, Marisa Lagos, checked in with her dad, Steve Lagos, who's an avid boater.
Guests: KQED's Marisa Lagos and Steve Lagos

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.