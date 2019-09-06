Ted Lieu on Tweeting at Trump, Running Against Kamala and Selling Jade
Ted Lieu on Tweeting at Trump, Running Against Kamala and Selling Jade

Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Governor Gavin Newsom's request to amend a vaccination bill causes confusion in the legislature. Scott and Marisa analyze Newsom's move, and how he has dealt with other controversial bills as the legislative year draws to a close (0:37). Then, Congressman Ted Lieu joins to talk about his families emigration from Taiwan, selling jewelry in his parent's store, serving in the Air Force, taking on President Trump on Twitter,  and running against (and now supporting) Kamala Harris (6:12).

