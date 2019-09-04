Congressional Hearing to Review Agency's End of Humanitarian Protections for Sick Immigrants

“She played by all the rules, she's been here legally, her treatment is actually paid for by private medical insurance,” DeSaulnier said. “As an American it just makes me so angry that any American would do this to another human being.”

Bueso was born with a rare genetic disease that has left her confined to a wheelchair and breathing through a throat device. Doctors in her native Guatemala told Bueso’s parents that she wouldn’t survive past age 10.

Bueso came to the U.S. at the age of 7 with her family after doctors in the Bay Area invited her to participate in a clinical trial that eventually led to federal approval of a drug to treat her condition — mucopolysaccharidosis type VI.

Bueso, who has since graduated from college at the top of her class and become an advocate for other people with her condition, receives a weekly intravenous infusion of medicine at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The drug is not available in Guatemala, and her doctor, Paul Harmatz, said Bueso would die if forced to leave the U.S.

“It would be literally pulling the plug on a respirator,” Harmatz said.

Last month, USCIS denied requests by Bueso and her family to extend deferred action, something that had been granted repeatedly during their 16 years in the U.S. The agency told them to leave the country in 33 days or face removal proceedings.

“You are not authorized to remain in the United States,” said USCIS Field Office Director Richard Valeika in an Aug. 13 letter to Bueso.

But the agency now says that it will reopen deferred action cases that were pending when it ended the program.

“While limiting USCIS’ role in deferred action is appropriate, USCIS will complete the caseload that was pending on Aug. 7,” said an agency statement.

USCIS has not returned requests for comment on how many cases the agency expects to reopen, or whether it might consider any new requests.