"America's Finest City" Facing a Major Housing Crisis

Host Saul Gonzalez sat down with San Diego's Mayor Kevin Faulconer to discuss his plans for tackling the lack of housing in his city. Mayor Faulconer says he wants to confront the problem head on by changing rules and regulations to promote as much new housing construction as possible. But he is blaming too many regulations that are standing in the way of building more housing.

California's Child Support: Where is the Money Really Going?

It turns out that a majority of the money California parents pay in child support doesn't actually go to the children, it goes to the government. Studies show that 70 percent of child support debt in California is owed to the government and the majority of parents paying child support make less than 10,000 dollars a year.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos