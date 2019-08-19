New California Law Tightens Rules for When Police Can Use Deadly Force

Skeptics point to those changes as evidence of the bill being watered down. Governor Newsom said while it's remarkable such a controversial bill has been signed into law, he acknowledged it's a small step.

"It means nothing unless we make this moment meaningful," he said. "That's the goal and desire of all of us, law enforcement and members of the community. To address these issues in a more systemic way. And that's going to take a lot more work than passing a piece of legislation and having the governor sign it."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was also on hand for the signing. He was mayor when Clark was shot and said he doesn't know if AB 392 would have prevented Clark's death. And he said no one law can fix the all challenges facing law enforcement and communities of color.

"But I am confident that AB 392 will, be definition, save lives," he said. "The incentives and the legal standards will discourage the kinds of confrontations that too often end in tragedy.

