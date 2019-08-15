Trump's End to Humanitarian Protections for Some Immigrants Before Appeals Court

Protesters rallied outside the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena yesterday. They were there because inside justices were reviewing a lower court’s order that protects about 75,000 immigrants in California from deportation.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Will California's Redistricting Commission Reflect the State?

Are you thoughtful and fair minded? Do you want elections to be influenced by "the people" instead of political insiders? Then California wants you! More specifically, it wants you to consider applying for a spot on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission. This is this group of fourteen ordinary Californians charged with drawing political district lines in the state free of partisan gerrymandering.

Guest: Jeanne Raya, outgoing commissioner

Legislative Softball Game Mixes Up Politicians from Opposite Sides of the Aisle

Once a year Sacramento lawmakers play their legislative softball game. This year the game was different because there aren't enough Republicans in the Capitol.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio