A Change of Heart for History

Members of the San Francisco Unified School District board had a change of heart and decided to NOT destroy the controversial mural at George Washington High School.

WPA-era muralist Victor Arnautoff's "Life of Washington" has stirred controversy because it depicts slaves working for George Washington and a dead Native American in a subversive nod to actual U.S. history.

The mural will be covered with panels instead of being completely painted over as the Board had voted to do in a unanimous vote in June.

Let's keep the subversion intact, I say.