The public got what may be a final look at the controversial Life of Washington mural at San Francisco's George Washington High School this week.

In June, San Francisco's Board of Education voted to paint over the WPA mural by Victor Arnautoff.

I don't think the School Board should be in the business of destroying art, no matter how it offends.

Thankfully, the high school already has murals and sculpture that show positive uplifting elements of people who were abused and killed as a modern day United States emerged.

I recognize the pain that seeing depictions of a dead Native American or George Washington's slaves may cause, but don't think it's worth literally whitewashing history.

If the Life of Washington mural causes unbearable pain, cover it or move it – but don't destroy an over 80-year-old work of art that depicts the flaws of our nation.