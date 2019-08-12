Jewish Groups Protest ICE Detentions Around the State

About 200 people from various Jewish groups gathered outside the the federal detention facility in downtown Los Angeles, one of several such protests across the country.

Utilities "Harden" Transmission Equipment to Prevent Fires

Investigators say some of the state’s deadliest wildfires in recent years were sparked by power lines and electrical equipment owned by California’s biggest utility companies. Now those utilities say they've started big and costly programs to reduce the risk of their infrastructure causing future blazes. We went out to see what one power company is doing and who’s going to pay for all of this work.

Solar Industry Sees Opportunity in Planned Fire-Prevention Blackouts

Utility companies in California have been shutting off power during heatwaves to limit the risk of wildfires and they plan to expand the areas where they do that. Solar and fuel-cell companies are seeing a business opening.

Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW