From El Paso to the Bay: Latinos Look for Community After Shootings

Latinos this week have expressed fear, anger and unity after a gunman shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The suspect wrote a racist manifesto blaming immigrants and Hispanics for economic changes in the U.S. The massacre in Texas followed the Bay Area’s own mass shooting last month in Gilroy, a city that is majority Hispanic. Since then, many Latinx people have shared how these shootings have changed their lives, including two KQED reporters, both from Texas.

Guest: Vianey Alderete, KQED reporter