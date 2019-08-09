From El Paso to the Bay: Latinos Look for Community After Shootings
From El Paso to the Bay: Latinos Look for Community After Shootings

Erika AguilarVianey Alderete
David Flores, 27 of Oakland said he is trying to think positive and live a normal life despite the feeling of a threat to Latinos after a gunman in El Paso specifically targeted Latinos and killed 22 people on August 3, 2019. (Vianey Alderete Contreras/KQED )

Latinos this week have expressed fear, anger and unity after a gunman shot and killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The suspect wrote a racist manifesto blaming immigrants and Hispanics for economic changes in the U.S. The massacre in Texas followed the Bay Area’s own mass shooting last month in Gilroy, a city that is majority Hispanic. Since then, many Latinx people have shared how these shootings have changed their lives, including two KQED reporters, both from Texas.

Guest: Vianey Alderete, KQED reporter

