FBI: Gilroy Shooting Was Act of Domestic Terrorism

The FBI says it is now treating last month’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival as domestic terrorism. The shooting killed three people and injured 12 others.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler

What Keeps Domestic Terrorism Investigators Up At Night

You’ve probably heard of hate groups posting on sites like 4-chan and 8-chan. These are places most of us don’t go; but someone has to look at sites like these, to track down people who might cross the line from hate speech to violence. We spoke with Deputy Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair with the FBI's San Francisco field office. It's his job is to look for online clues left by the perpetrator of the Gilroy shooting.

Guest: Craig Fair, Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge, FBI

Residents Give Regulators an Earful About Aliso Canyon Facility that Leaked

In 2015, there was a rupture at a natural gas storage facility at Aliso Canyon north of L.A. For four months, a massive amount of methane was spewed into the atmosphere. This past June state regulators released a report, slamming the facility’s operator, So Cal Gas, for ignoring decades of leaks. Yesterday, the regulators followed up with a public hearing in the adjacent Porter Ranch community to discuss next steps.

Reporter: Larry Buhl

Backpacker Problems: Blisters Bring Perspective

Bree Zender is the Morning Edition host at KUNR Public Radio in Reno. But for the next couple of weeks, she's hiking the 165-mile long Tahoe Rim Trail. She sent us this audio postcard.

Reporter: Bree Zender