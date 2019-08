You’ve probably heard of hate groups posting on sites like 4-chan and 8-chan. These are places most of us don’t go; but someone has to look at sites like these, to track down people who might cross the line from hate speech to violence. We spoke with Deputy Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair with the FBI's San Francisco field office. It's his job is to look for online clues left by the perpetrator of the Gilroy shooting.

Guest: Craig Fair, Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge, FBI