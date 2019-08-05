After the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, a local newspaper photographer criticized how media quickly descended on the small city in south Santa Clara County in ways we've seen too many times: cameras, lights satellite trucks, neatly-dressed journalists. To Robert Eliason, it felt cold, transaction and distanced. "I'm press, but I'm not really press," he wrote on his Facebook page. In an era when, shootings and other deadly assaults on the public happen often, how should the media respond and cover these terrible, violent acts , the victims and the places where they happen.

Guest: Robert Eliason, newspaper photographer for SV Media, Inc.