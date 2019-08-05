The carnage inflicted by a lone gunman, who opened fire during the final hours of the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, killing two children and a young man, would undoubtedly have been much worse if not for the courage of bystanders who did what they could to lead others to safety.

Below are just a handful of the many stories from that day. If you have a story to share, either about something you did or someone who helped you, please let us know so we can add it to this compilation.

A Rescue Ride to the Hospital

Gabriella Gaus and her friend, Brynn Ota-Matthews, were in a bounce house when they heard the first shot. They quickly fled, racing to the parking lot, but Ota-Matthews was shot in the back and bullets grazed Gaus' shoulder and back.

A friend helped them get into a golf cart, informing the driver that the pair had been hit by gunfire. Then they came across a man — who Gaus believes is named John — who was with his young son and offered them a ride in his vehicle.

"He was like, 'Get in,'" Gaus, 26, of Scotts Valley, said at a Thursday press conference. “He took us to the hospital. We were fortunate enough to not get there by ambulance, which was huge for us. I think we were one of the first people to show up."

Gaus was treated on Sunday at St. Louise Regional Hospital and discharged the same day.

Ota-Matthews, 23, was transferred to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and released Thursday. A bullet is still lodged in her liver.