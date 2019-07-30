"I didn't have to think twice. I wanted immediately to help out," Nayyar said. "We just wanted to give back to the community."

A shooter killed three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old-girl, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival late on Sunday afternoon.

As Nayyar drove back to Gilroy he notified a friend who posted a call for help on Facebook. Pretty soon about a dozen people were in the kitchen making buffalo wings, pizzas and salads for first responders and victims' families, Nayyar said.





Nayyar said his friends and family were already awake and upset over the deadly shooting and this gave them something productive to do.

"We all sat down and just talked about what tragedy had happened. The mood was obviously in shock," Nayyar said. "We just got to come together as a community. And we will. Everybody is strong here."

Nayyar said they delivered food to first responders at four different locations in Gilroy throughout the night. They also donated pizzas to first responders and victims on Monday.

