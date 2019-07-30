The prosecution concluded its closing arguments Monday, arguing the defendants were criminally negligent in violating nine different fire codes, including not installing safety measures like sprinklers and fire alarms and holding unpermitted events like the one on Dec 2. The prosecution on Monday also said Almena had violated the terms of the lease almost immediately by allowing people to live there.

But on Tuesday, Briggs pointed to the courtroom where the trial has been taking place since its preliminary rounds began in early April.

“There were no fire sprinklers inside (the warehouse). There are no fire extinguishers in here. Convict Max anyway,” Briggs told the jury. “There are no illuminated exit signs in this courtroom. There was one in the warehouse. Convict Max anyway.”

He also said that some of the fire codes that the prosecution argued were broken were actually the responsibility of the owners to implement.

Briggs argued Harris did not live in the Ghost Ship when the lease was signed, or when Almena began allowing people to live there. He also said Harris wasn’t there when a side fire door was installed or a set of stairs toward the front of the warehouse was built, both without the required permits.

Briggs laid out a list of people, saying they weren’t being convicted, including landlords Kai and Eva Ng, Ben Cannon, who did electrical work at the warehouse, and Jon Hrabko, who Briggs said organized the Dec. 2 event.

“They did not ask you to convict Kai or Eva Ng,” Briggs said, addressing the jury.

“They asked you to convict Max,” Briggs repeated after each person listed.