He pointed to a number of fire and police officials who had been to the warehouse a number of times and had never flagged the building as a hazard.
He argued that Harris had no managerial role in the warehouse and noted the testimony of at least seven individuals who said as much.
“Max cleaned toilets, swept floors, did the dishes. Convict him,” Briggs said.
The defense has argued that the cause of the blaze, which was never determined by fire investigators, was an act of arson, and that the defendants could not have done anything to prevent it.
Briggs returned to the arson theory Tuesday, saying that at least seven witnesses had testified to its possibility, including: a woman who testified she heard nine to 14 men boasting about the fire getting out of hand quickly, a former tenant who heard an argument and bottles breaking before the fire began, and testimony from a couple of others who also said they heard an argument the night of the fire.
Briggs reminded the jury of their instructions, which say that if previous testimony regarding arson raises a reasonable doubt as to the defendants’ guilt, then they must find the defendants not guilty.
Briggs asked why no fire investigator, including staff from the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, had asked about any suspicious people the night of the fire. He also asked why fire investigators hadn’t swabbed the scene after the fire for accelerants.
“Don’t you think you deserve that before you check the box 'guilty?' ” Briggs asked the jury.
“They were so sure they had the cause ... electrical,” Briggs said. "They didn’t test anything else.”
Earlier in the trial, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Barbara Maxwell testified that investigators didn't test debris for the presence of accelerants because they already expected to find flammable substances such as gasoline in the recreational vehicles parked inside the warehouse and used as studios, and paint thinner belonging to artist tenants.
On Tuesday, Briggs also said at least seven witnesses testified they considered the Ghost Ship safe. But he did return to the testimony of Rodney Griffin, a former friend of Almena's who called the warehouse a "death trap." Briggs argued those statements were made before Harris began living at the Ghost Ship.
“I wish someone would have told Max there was a problem, because he would have done something about it,” Briggs said.
Defense attorney Tony Serra, who represents Almena, is expected to begin his closing arguments Tuesday afternoon.
