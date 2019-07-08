He testified that he did not consider the Ghost Ship to be a “fire trap,” and said he recalled seeing smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in the warehouse.

Under cross-examination from Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Casey Bates, Leite clarified that to his knowledge those detectors were not in public areas of the warehouse. He said he recalled there being detectors in the rooms of Almena’s children.

Leite also said he had removed metal screens from two to three windows to make the building safer in case of fire.

Leite — who said he did work for Almena, including moving equipment and furniture during events — said he had done electrical work at the warehouse. Under questioning from Bates, Leite said he had wired a kitchen in the warehouse to a contractor’s box or "spider box," a type of portable power distribution unit.

Asked if he had ever heard of kitchens being wired to these types of electrical boxes for permanent use, Leite said no. Asked if he had obtained the proper permits to do so, he answered he did not think those types of permits were required.

Serra also called Oakland police Officer Jonathon Low, who had testified previously, to the stand. Low testified he had been to the warehouse with other officers four times from January 2015 through September 2015, and that he had entered the warehouse on two occasions.

Serra asked if Low had ever reported to his superiors about any safety violations at the Ghost Ship, to which he answered no. But under cross-examination from Bates, Low also said he had never received any training regarding building or fire safety codes.

Body-camera footage from Low in January 2015 had been shown in court previously in which Almena said no one had lived in the warehouse. Under cross-examination, Low reiterated that Almena told him no one lived in the warehouse and that artists signed contracts saying the warehouse was not a residence.

But Serra also pointed out a video from Jan. 31, 2015, featuring Almena in which Low said, “I’ve been here, they live here, they rent here and that’s a fact.”

Low also testified under questioning from Serra that he had helped someone move out of the warehouse in December 2015.

This post will be updated.