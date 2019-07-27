“People are anti-oil, anti-oil companies,” Whitteker said. “I think it’s ridiculous because our world runs on oil. All the plastic in your car. The baggies you put your lunch in. Your shoes.”

Some of the men having lunch said they had not heard about an oil spill.

Sabrina Ballou, who works at the diner, toasted bread and poured gravy over biscuits in the kitchen.

When asked if she had heard about the oil spill, Ballou replied over the sizzle of hamburger meat on the grill: “I’ve heard about it, haven’t seen it. They’ve got it handled. It’s what they do around here. Nothing new for us.”

“They take it pretty serious around here,” said Ballou, whose husband drives a vacuum truck. “They try not to mess up the environment.”

‘You Don’t Really Think a Lot About It’

Oil pumping units and Chevron’s facilities can be seen from the playground at McKittrick Elementary School. The school’s logo displays a yellow, cartoon oil tower.

“Even if the kids were here, it’s not something that we would be concerned about,” said Barry Koerner, superintendent of McKittrick Elementary School, as he cleaned out his office in preparation for the new school year.

“Out here, you don’t really think a lot about it. A lot of people, I think, picture it like Hawaii with a magma flow,” Koerner said, chuckling. “And it’s not like that. It’s not like it’s going to come overtake the school.”

When Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to McKittrick on Wednesday to see the cleanup, Koerner let the governor hold his press conference on school grounds.

Newsom called himself an environmentalist but said he doesn’t want to leave oil families behind as the state moves away from fossil fuels — noting he wanted to act “thoughtfully.”

“I’m passionate about low cab and green growth,” Newsom told reporters in the school’s library. “I want California to continue to lead internationally. I’m taking the baton from a very progressive governor, but I want to take further steps than the previous administration in this space.”