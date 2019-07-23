About a third of the fluid mixture — about 325,000 gallons — is believed to be crude petroleum.

Chevron also said that the flow has appeared in two new locations several hundred feet from a damaged, abandoned well that company officials have said is the probable source of the flow.

That brings to five the number of spots — formally called surface expressions — where oil has leaked to the surface. The company said Monday the material continues to flow into a dry creek bed, where it has been contained.

Chevron told state officials on Monday it plans to appeal an order from regulators ordering the company to "take all measures" to stop the flow and prevent a recurrence of the releases. The company says the directive from the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources is lacking in specifics.

"This required remedial action is vague as to, among other things, the meaning of 'all measures' and 'near the subject well,'" the company said in its intent to appeal. The company says it needs "clarity as to what DOGGR is asking it to do."

Chevron was given 10 days to provide the division with information about the incident and its oil well operations over the last two years. The company says it is not opposed to providing the division with information but "this order does not set forth the scope and timing of the data requests."

The DOGGR order also called on a Chevron technical team to meet with agency officials by Tuesday. That meeting is still scheduled to take place.