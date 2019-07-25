The oil industry says the technique helps provide the nation with a consistent source of domestic energy.

Environmentalists say the chemicals used in the technique lead to air and water pollution and the potential contamination of drinking water. The work has also been blamed for causing earthquake activity.

The energy industry plans to increase its use of hydraulic fracturing, according to Deborah Sivas, a Stanford professor of environmental law who directs the school's Environmental Law Clinic and is a critic of the practice.

"It's on the horizon that the oil companies want to increasingly use fracking in Southern California, where it's a technique that could potentially get more oil out of the ground. That's ramping up," said Sivas.

To use the method, oil companies have to obtain permits from the state Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR), an agency that's been under increasing scrutiny.

Currently, the division is overseeing the investigation and cleanup of one of California's largest oil spills in decades, the release of more than 1 million gallons of oil and water from a Chevron oil well site in Kern County, involving steam injection, a different method of oil extraction.

Two weeks ago, the advocacy groups Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance released data showing that DOGGR had been issuing fracking permits at twice the rate this year compared to 2018. The groups also revealed that several agency employees owned stock in the companies they regulate.

The governor then ordered the firing of Ken Harris, the head of DOGGR. Jason Marshall was appointed as acting supervisor of the division.

Newsom was asked about the change in leadership the following day.

"There were conflicts that came to our attention. Those conflicts were real and very concerning," the governor said.

He was then asked if he was imposing a moratorium on fracking.

"You can't do that unilaterally. Legally you cannot," Newsom said. "I have explored that during my transition," he said, adding that he has pushed for an overall transition from fossil fuel to more renewable sources of energy.

Representatives of the governor's office did not return a request for comment on what led Newsom to come to that determination. A spokeswoman for the Department of Conservation, which oversees DOGGR, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The governor was asked about the issue again on Wednesday after he took a tour of the Chevron oil spill site in the area of the town of McKittrick.

"The Legislature is going to need to make that determination. I certainly am inclined to investigate that and move in that direction," Newsom said.