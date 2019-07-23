One of the largest oil spills our state has seen in decades is still growing. The oil giant Chevron told regulators almost a million gallons of fluid has burst through the ground near the site of one its oil wells about 30 miles from Bakersfield. Chevron also told state officials it plans to appeal an order from regulators calling for it to "take all measures" to stop the spill and ensure it doesn't happen again.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg

FBI Raids LADWP and LA City Attorney's Office

FBI agents raided the headquarters of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the City Attorney's office on Monday. The searches were connected to how the city settled a class-action lawsuit filed by ratepayers who were over-billed during the roll-out of a new billing system in 2013.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon

Report: Childcare Needs a Total Overhaul

A new report out today offers a glimpse into what's happening in our state's childcare system. It shows what many in it already know: that it's drastically underfunded with workers shouldering the burden.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Orange County to Settle Lawsuit by Homeless

Officials in Orange County say they're ready to settle a lawsuit over the county's approach to the homeless. The county has come under fire on the issue and has been fighting a lawsuit over it for the past two years.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

Dreading the DMV? It's Closed Today

Don't go to the DMV today. It's closed for workers to get retrained. Governor Gavin Newsom's "DMV Reinvention Strike Team" will also present its findings today address long lines and bureaucratic snafus there.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez