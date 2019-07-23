Alexander’s situation is the norm, according to a new report released Tuesday from the Economic Policy Institute and UC Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment. Overall, the report finds California’s early educators are six times as likely as K–12 teachers to live in poverty.

“Parents want to have high quality for their kids but they often can't afford it," said Elise Gould, who co-authored the report. "And the other side of that is early educators are expected to underwrite the costs of the broken child care system with their low wages.”

The economics of the system don't add up. For example, Alexander currently charges about $600 a month for care. She can't charge more because she needs to stay competitive. But that means she can't afford to hire an assistant or pay herself for all the hours she spends planning lessons, shopping for supplies and cleaning up after the kids.