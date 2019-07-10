The report was based on internal PG&E documents and communications with federal agencies the paper said it obtained under public records laws.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who earlier this year found that PG&E had violated its probation in the pipeline safety case, responded to the article with a harshly worded directive ordering the company to answer the Journal's story paragraph by paragraph.

Alsup said he expected a direct, transparent response.

"The offender (PG&E) may not evade response by saying, for example, that it cannot know what documents the Wall Street Journal reviewed," Alsup wrote in the two-page order. "The offender should know the extent to which the story is accurate or not since the report covers what PG&E knows internally. In the past, the offender has responded to some of the court’s questions by filing thousands of records and leaving it to the judge to find the needles in the haystacks. This time, the offender must provide a fresh, forthright statement owning up to the true extent of the Wall Street Journal report."

Alsup also told the company he wanted answers about spending decisions it has made in the past several years.