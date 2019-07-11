A Superior Court judge is siding with ride-service company Lyft in its legal battle with San Francisco transportation officials over the future of the city's shared rental-bike system.

Judge Ethan Schulman notified attorneys for the city and the company on Wednesday that he will grant Lyft's request for a preliminary injunction barring the city from granting permits to Uber and about half a dozen other companies who want to operate dockless shared bikes.

In a tentative ruling expected to be made final Thursday afternoon, Schulman said that Lyft has been granted an exclusive right to operate a docked or dockless bike-share system using "traditional" pedal-powered bicycles under a contract negotiated by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and approved by the city in 2015.

But the issue at the heart of the case is who will get to operate the next generation of shared rental bikes in the city -- electric-assisted bicycles that may be docked in street kiosks like the city's current system or dockless, allowing riders to lock their bikes anywhere in the city.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced in April it intended to vastly expand the city's fleet of dockless e-bikes from the current 500 -- a fleet of bright red Jump bikes operated by Uber as part of an 18-month SFMTA pilot project that's about to end.