Thanks in large part to Redding, California's Megan Rapinoe, the fight for equal pay in U.S. soccer has moved front and center.

The U.S. Soccer Federation pays athletes who happen to be men much more than women. (Even though the U.S. men's team is currently ranked 30th.)

Now that a billion or so people around the globe watched the 2019 Women's World Cup, here's hoping U.S. Soccer emerges from the Stone Age and pays the U.S. women and men's teams equally.