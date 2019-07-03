The Guardian reported in late June that the U.S. women’s team had earned $90,000 in bonuses for reaching the World Cup quarterfinals (they're now set to play in the finals on Sunday), an amount that's six times less than the bonus structure their male counterparts get.

Unlike the men’s team, the women's squad has dominated international competition for decades. It is the reigning World Cup champion — its third title since 1991, a period during which it has finished in the top three in every single World Cup. In the Olympics, the team has won four out of the last six gold medals going back to 1996.

“These (pay) disparities are particularly questionable given that U.S. women’s games generated more total revenue than U.S. men’s games over the last three years,” the Democratic Women’s Caucus said.