KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Labor Shortages

Older workers are leaving the workforce quicker than they can be replaced. A look at what can be done to alleviate future labor shortages, as the Baby Boomer generation retires. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

‘Never Enough’ Examines the Toxic Achievement Culture Overtaking Kids’ Lives and What to Do About It

Grace Won
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Jo Bryan Photography)

In a national survey conducted by journalist Jennifer Wallace, a vast majority of parents responded that getting their child into a selective college was the “most important ingredient for later-life happiness.”  In fact, more than 80% of parents believe that their parenting is judged by the metric of their children’s academic success. This mindset is at the core of the toxic achievement culture which Wallace says we must combat. As one student she interviewed noted, “It’s ironic that adults wonder why there’s so much anxiety and depression in my generation, when they’re the ones who have created this crazy environment for us.” We talk to Wallace about her new book “Never Enough” and how to offer families a different definition of what success can look like.

Guests:

Jennifer Breheny Wallace, author, "Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic -- and What We Can Do About It"

Mahi Jariwala, senior, Monte Vista High School; member, KQED's Youth Advisory Board

Sponsored