KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Congressman, Jami Raskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin has had an eventful few years, serving as an impeachment manager and working on the Jan. 6 committee. During this time, he has also had personal setbacks. Now he's considering a run for the U.S. Senate.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

An Immigrant Journey Told Through Memories of Food

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A book cover titled "Family Style." The cover is patterned blue and has an illustration of a bowl with food in it and chopsticks.
Thien Pham's graphic novel, "Family Style." (Image courtesy of Macmillan Publishers)

Thien Pham’s new graphic memoir, “Family Style”, tells the story of his family’s journey, when he was a young kid, from Vietnam, to a refugee camp in Thailand, to making a home in San Jose. It’s a story told through his memories of the meals he ate along the way. In our latest edition of All You Can Eat, our regular series on Bay Area food cultures with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we talk with Thien Pham about his life, his art and his food infused memories.  And we want to hear from you: tell us about a dish that will always be associated with a particular time in your life.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Thien Pham, comic artist and author, graphic novel "Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam"

Sponsored