An Immigrant Journey Told Through Memories of Food

Thien Pham’s new graphic memoir, “Family Style”, tells the story of his family’s journey, when he was a young kid, from Vietnam, to a refugee camp in Thailand, to making a home in San Jose. It’s a story told through his memories of the meals he ate along the way. In our latest edition of All You Can Eat, our regular series on Bay Area food cultures with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we talk with Thien Pham about his life, his art and his food infused memories. And we want to hear from you: tell us about a dish that will always be associated with a particular time in your life.