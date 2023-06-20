“The first uniquely American suit,” is how Clarissa Esguerra, a Los Angeles County Museum of Art curator of costume and textiles, describes the Zoot suit. Known for its wide-legged pants and long coats, the Zoot suit became infamous in June 1943. That was when servicemen, police officers and white civilians attacked the young Mexican, Filipino and Black Americans who donned the suits in what became known as the Zoot Suit Riots. To commemorate the riots’ 80th anniversary this month, the L.A. Times put together a multimedia project tracing the suits’ legacy and status today as a symbol of Chicano pride — while noting the paper’s own culpability in anti-Mexican American sentiment at the time. We’ll speak with the reporters and editor who authored the project and hear your reflections.
Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Rojelio Avila of Long Beach tours the classic cars while waiting for the start of the "80th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots Historical Cruise" on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Boyle Heights, CA. The event celebrates Mexican American heritage and a reminder to not forget the attacks on Mexicans 80 years ago during the Zoot Suit Riots. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Gustavo Arellano, columnist, Los Angeles Times
Steve Padilla, editor of the showcase feature Column One, The Los Angeles Times - and oversaw the LA Times' Zoot Suit Riots 80th Anniversary Package
Sponsored