Forum

All You Can Eat: Bay Area Hot Sauces, from Salsa to Sambol

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Watery eyes, a runny nose, quick, desperate breaths: all signs of you may have shaken out, purposefully or not, a few too many dashes of hot sauce.  Despite the pain that may come, people can’t seem to get enough of fiery sauces. This is particularly true in the Bay Area, where spice is integral to many of our favorite cuisines. In our latest All You Can Eat segment, we’re talking about how hot sauces bring food to life with KQED’s food editor Luke Tsai and several hot sauce connoisseurs including restaurateurs who have made their own concoctions , or who carry on the recipes created by their ancestors.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Tim Herod, co-owner, Wood Goods and Hot Sauce

Victor Escobedo, owner of Papalote and self appointed culinary sociologist

Sarah Kirnon, chef, former owner of Miss Ollie’s

Azalina Eusope, owner of Azalina’s

