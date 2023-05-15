KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

‘The Right to Rock’

Host Sasha Khokha interviews film director Bobby Joe Hart and the original lead guitarist from Fanny, June Millington, about a new documentary film showing at CAAMFest “Fanny: The Right to Rock.” Fanny was the first all-female rock band to release an album on a major label. The 70s band was made up of Filipina Americans from towns like Sacramento and Folsom. The conversation digs into their experiences as pioneering musicians and what it takes to keep on rocking. see more
Forum

Dorothy Lazard Tells Her Own Oakland History

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Dorothy Lazard (Gene Dominique)

Dorothy Lazard has held the history of Oakland in her hands for years as the legendary historian and archivist at the Oakland public library. She’s now retired and telling her own story of growing up in Oakland and San Francisco in the late 60’s and early 70’s, which she writes was “the first best time to be a Black kid in America.” We talk to her about  coming of age in  the 1970’s Bay Area, the books and the libraries that fed her eager young mind, and her memoir, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World.

Guests:

Dorothy Lazard, author, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World; former head librarian, the Oakland History Center

