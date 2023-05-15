Dorothy Lazard Tells Her Own Oakland History

Dorothy Lazard has held the history of Oakland in her hands for years as the legendary historian and archivist at the Oakland public library. She’s now retired and telling her own story of growing up in Oakland and San Francisco in the late 60’s and early 70’s, which she writes was “the first best time to be a Black kid in America.” We talk to her about coming of age in the 1970’s Bay Area, the books and the libraries that fed her eager young mind, and her memoir, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World.