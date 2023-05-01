KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Economic Report Card

We got our economic report card for the first quarter this week, and it looks like growth is slowing. Marketplace looks at the GDP numbers, and the rest of the week’s economic news. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Nicole Chung on How Grief Can Be ‘A Living Remedy’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Carletta Girma)

Writer Nicole Chung’s first memoir, “All You Can Ever Know,” chronicled her search for her birth family. Her second, “A Living Remedy,” documents her final years with her adopted parents and the health care costs that burdened them until their deaths. “Sickness and grief throw wealthy and poor families alike into upheaval,” she writes, “but they do not transcend the gulfs between us, as some claim—if anything, they often magnify them.” Chung joins us to share her story, one about grief, race, class and their interconnections.

Guests:

Nicole Chung, author, "A Living Remedy," and "All You Can Ever Know"; contributor, The Atlantic, Time, and Slate, and writes for many other publications.

Sponsored