KQED Youth Takeover: Cybersecurity Tips and Tricks for a Safer Digital Life

Please try again

Cybersecurity underpins our digital lives, and is relevant for all ages – including teens. According to the CDC, teens spend between 7.5 to 9 hours a day on their screens and being mindful of cybersecurity best practices is critical. As part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover week, Cupertino High senior Rajvi Khanjan Shroff, founder of Project Cyber, a youth-run cybersecurity organization, joins us with a panel of experts she’s brought together to discuss what tips and tricks you can use to protect your devices and digital accounts to become cybersecure.

Guests:

Sheera Frenkel , technology reporter based in San Francisco, The New York Times; co-author of "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination"

Rinki Sethi , vice president and Chief Information Security Officer, Bill.com

Rajvi Khanjan Shroff , high school senior, Cupertino High School, Shroff; founder, Project Cyber - a cybersecurity organization

Riju Parakh , associate director, Global Cybersecurity and Managed Services Methodology Development for Ernst and Young