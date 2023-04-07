KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Rock Climbing is Closing the Sports Gender Gap

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Don Mason via Getty Images)

For as long as rock climbing has existed, women have been pushing the limits on the wall.  And they’ve done so without being properly recognized. But in the last decades, female climbing spaces have become more commonplace,  helping climbers reach their full potential and demonstrating that climbing, unlike most popular sports, allows both women and men to perform at the same levels.  Forum  talks with female climbers about the gender neutrality of the sport,  its physical  and mental demands, and how more female climbers are closing the gender gap.

Guests:

Cloe Coscoy, climber, USA National Team

Jessie Conrad, lead route setter, Bridges Climbing Gym

Emily Taylor, founder and director, TayloredFit Solutions and Brown Girls Climbing

