For as long as rock climbing has existed, women have been pushing the limits on the wall. And they’ve done so without being properly recognized. But in the last decades, female climbing spaces have become more commonplace, helping climbers reach their full potential and demonstrating that climbing, unlike most popular sports, allows both women and men to perform at the same levels. Forum talks with female climbers about the gender neutrality of the sport, its physical and mental demands, and how more female climbers are closing the gender gap.
How Rock Climbing is Closing the Sports Gender Gap
(Don Mason via Getty Images)
Guests:
Cloe Coscoy, climber, USA National Team
Jessie Conrad, lead route setter, Bridges Climbing Gym
Emily Taylor, founder and director, TayloredFit Solutions and Brown Girls Climbing
