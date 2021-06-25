Britney Spears Offers Disturbing Testimony About Her Conservatorship

For 13 years, pop star Britney Spears has been subject to a conservatorship that controlled many of her life decisions, and on Wednesday, Spears testified damningly about the damage done to her by that arrangement. According to the star, her conservators, who once included her father, have forcibly placed her on lithium, pushed her into unnecessary rehab, and prevented from having children by refusing to let her remove her IUD. “I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. . . I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does,” declared Spears. We’ll talk about the hearing and what happens next.