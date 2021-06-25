For 13 years, pop star Britney Spears has been subject to a conservatorship that controlled many of her life decisions, and on Wednesday, Spears testified damningly about the damage done to her by that arrangement. According to the star, her conservators, who once included her father, have forcibly placed her on lithium, pushed her into unnecessary rehab, and prevented from having children by refusing to let her remove her IUD. “I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. . . I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does,” declared Spears. We’ll talk about the hearing and what happens next.
Britney Spears Offers Disturbing Testimony About Her Conservatorship
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: #FreeBritney activists protest at Los Angeles Grand Park during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spears is expected to address the court remotely. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Guests:
Liz Day, senior story editor, New York Times; co-creator of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears"
Jasmine E. Harris, law professor, UC Davis School of Law
Sponsored