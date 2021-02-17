KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How California's Rocky Vaccine Rollout Has Left Out Latinos

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jesus Huerta outside the Los Angeles Mission located in the Skid Row community on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Latinos in California have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a disproportionately high number of infections and deaths  -- a situation that state officials have been well aware of since last year. As the state rolls out the COVID-19 vaccine, Latino advocates, leaders and healthcare providers say officials have not made Latinos -- the state’s largest demographic group -- enough of a priority. One of the biggest problems with doling out the vaccine is simply limited supplies, but critics also point to how and where vaccines are distributed. We look at the challenges Latinos and other vulnerable Californians face in accessing vaccines.

Guests:

Jon Jacobo, member, Latino Task Force for COVID-19 in San Francisco - Chair of the Task Force's UCSF Study Committee

Barbara Feder Ostrov, contributing writer reporting on medicine and health policy, CalMatters

Dr. Efrain Talamantes, chief operating officer, AltaMed Health Services, a network of community health clinics in Los Angeles and Orange counties

Sonja Diaz, founding director, Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles

Sponsored