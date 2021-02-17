Latinos in California have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a disproportionately high number of infections and deaths -- a situation that state officials have been well aware of since last year. As the state rolls out the COVID-19 vaccine, Latino advocates, leaders and healthcare providers say officials have not made Latinos -- the state’s largest demographic group -- enough of a priority. One of the biggest problems with doling out the vaccine is simply limited supplies, but critics also point to how and where vaccines are distributed. We look at the challenges Latinos and other vulnerable Californians face in accessing vaccines.
How California's Rocky Vaccine Rollout Has Left Out Latinos
at 10:00 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jesus Huerta outside the Los Angeles Mission located in the Skid Row community on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jon Jacobo, member, Latino Task Force for COVID-19 in San Francisco - Chair of the Task Force's UCSF Study Committee
Barbara Feder Ostrov, contributing writer reporting on medicine and health policy, CalMatters
Dr. Efrain Talamantes, chief operating officer, AltaMed Health Services, a network of community health clinics in Los Angeles and Orange counties
Sonja Diaz, founding director, Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles
Sponsored