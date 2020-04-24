Golf courses in Napa County will soon start welcoming golfers for the first time in weeks. Still, many of the Bay Area’s beaches, parks and recreation areas remain closed because of shelter-in-place orders. Health experts say spending time in nature is essential for well-being, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that a huge challenge, especially for people who don’t have backyards. With stay-at-home orders stretching on and the weather warming up, we discuss the best ways to safely enjoy the outdoors.
Enjoying the Great Outdoors During Shelter-in-Place Orders
at 9:00 AM
(alexei_tm / iStock )
Guests:
Brad Day, publisher, weekendsherpa.com
Nooshin Razani, director, Center for Nature and Health at University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland
Andrea Mackenzie, general manager, Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority
Jose Gonzalez, founder, Latino Outdoors
